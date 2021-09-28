Broncos putting Jonas Griffith on injured reserve

Linebacker Jonas Griffith won’t be around to help the Broncos in their effort to open the season with four straight wins.

Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post reports that Griffith is being placed on injured reserve. He has a hamstring injury and the expectation is that he will return later in the season. There’s no word on what the Broncos will do to fill his roster spot.

Griffith came to the Broncos in an August trade with the 49ers. He spent time on the 49ers’ practice squad after going undrafted last year, but made his regular season debut in Week One this season.

Griffith played 35 special teams snaps over the first three weeks of the season.

