Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said on Monday that defensive tackle Mike Purcell will miss the rest of the season with a foot injury and the team moved him onto the injured reserve list Tuesday.

The Broncos also announced that linebacker Derrek Tuszka has been placed on the list due to a hamstring injury. Tuszka, a seventh-round pick this year, had three tackles in five games.

Purcell had 15 tackles and a sack while appearing in six games.

The Broncos filled one of the roster spots by signing defensive tackle Sylvester Williams off of the practice squad. The 2013 first-round pick returned to Denver’s practice squad this month and he played seven defensive snaps against the Patriots in Week 7.

Broncos put Mike Purcell, Derrek Tuszka on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk