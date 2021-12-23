Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry has not missed a snap since joining the team as a third-round pick in 2020, but that streak may be coming to an end this weekend.

The Broncos placed Cushenberry on the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio told reporters that Cushenberry is vaccinated, so he could clear the protocol before Sunday’s game against the Raiders but it’s more likely that he will have to miss the game.

Austin Schlottmann would be the likely choice to step in for Cushenberry in a game that the Broncos need to win to ensure their already dim playoff hopes extend into Week 17.

Cushenberry is the only member of the active roster currently on the COVID reserve list. Tackle Drew Himmelman is on the practice squad version of the list.

Broncos put Lloyd Cushenberry on COVID reserve list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk