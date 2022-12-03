Injuries continue to hit the Broncos hard.

Denver wide receiver KJ Hamler is going on injured reserve after suffering a setback with the hamstring injury that has forced him to miss the last three games, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. That means Hamler will miss at least the next four games.

Hamler is the 15th Broncos player on injured reserve. Denver has both the most players on injured reserve and the most salary cap space on injured reserve of any team in the NFL.

The Broncos have also ruled out defensive back K'Waun Williams for tomorrow’s game against the Ravens. He had previously been listed as questionable.

Broncos put KJ Hamler on injured reserve, rule out K’Waun Williams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk