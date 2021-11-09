The Broncos opened up a handful of roster spots on Tuesday.

The team announced that linebacker Justin Strnad has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and that guard Graham Glasgow has been placed on injured reserve. Cornerback Duke Dawson was waived to round out the deletions from the roster.

Glasgow fractured his leg in Sunday’s win over the Cowboys.

Cornerback Michael Ojemudia, who is on injured reserve, was also placed on the COVID-19 list. Guard Netane Muti was activated from the list and the Broncos announced the signing of guard Austin Schlottmann to the 53-man roster.

They also confirmed the signing of veteran linebacker Avery Williamson, although he is on the practice squad at the moment. With Strnad on track to miss Sunday’s game against the Eagles, Williamson could be called up to help fill in for him.

Broncos put Justin Strnad on COVID-19 reserve list, Graham Glasgow on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk