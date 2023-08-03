Broncos put Jonas Griffith on IR, sign LB Austin Ajiake

A report on Thursday indicated Broncos linebacker Jonas Griffith will miss the entire season after tearing his ACL and the Broncos confirmed it later in the day.

The team placed Griffith on injured reserve after head coach Sean Payton shared the diagnosis while noting that Griffith was also trying to come back from the foot injury that ended his 2022 season.

"It's unfortunate because he's one of those guys who was rehabbing, too — saw him a lot," Payton said, via the team's website. "We're trying to keep his spirits up."

Undrafted free agent linebacker Austin Ajiake was signed to take Griffith's spot on the roster. Ajiake worked out for the team and Payton said he "felt like he could help us in the kicking game."