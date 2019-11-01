Broncos put Joe Flacco on IR

The Broncos did the #asexpected thing Friday, shutting down Joe Flacco.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Broncos are placing the veteran quarterback on injured reserve.

Flacco was going to miss the next six weeks anyway because of a herniated disc in his neck.

The injury doesn’t require surgery and isn’t considered career-threatening.

They’re going to start Brandon Allen this week, and promoted Brett Rypien from the practice squad to be the backup (rather than activating second-rounder Drew Lock).