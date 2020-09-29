Broncos will put Elijah Wilkinson on injured reserve

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio hasn’t revealed the identity of this week’s starting quarterback, but neither Jeff Driskel nor Brett Rypien will have right tackle Elijah Wilkinson in the lineup with him.

Fangio said on KOA Tuesday morning that Wilkinson is going to be placed on injured reserve. Wilkinson was listed as a non-participant on Monday’s estimated practice report.

Veteran Demar Dotson is on hand to step in for Wilkinson against the Jets on Thursday.

Wilkinson will be the third Broncos player to go on injured reserve this week and the 11th player on the list overall. Defensive tackle Jurrell Casey and linebacker Austin Calitro were added to the list on Monday.

