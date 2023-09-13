Broncos put Caden Sterns on IR, sign Lil'Jordan Humphrey to 53-man roster

Word this week was that Broncos safety Caden Sterns suffered a season-ending knee injury in last Sunday's loss to the Raiders and Sterns is now off of the team's active roster.

The Broncos announced that Sterns has been placed on injured reserve. Sterns was carted off the field in the first half of the game and did not return to action.

The 2021 fifth-round pick also missed 12 games last year due to a hip injury. He has 49 tackles, four interceptions, and two sacks in 20 career games.

Wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey is taking Sterns' roster spot. He was called up from the Broncos practice squad last weekend and had two catches for 11 yards and a touchdown.