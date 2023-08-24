Will the Broncos pursue running back Jonathan Taylor?

The Indianapolis Colts have given star running back Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade while the two sides continue a contract dispute standoff.

Multiple teams have reached out to the Colts about the running back, but only one team — the Miami Dolphins — has been confirmed so far.

Will the Denver Broncos enter the conversation?

During an appearance on 104.3 The Fan on Wednesday, Denver Sports analyst Cecil Lammey reported that the Dolphins and Broncos are the teams that are “most interested” in acquiring Taylor in a trade.

Benjamin Allbright of KOA Radio rebuffed that report, tweeting on Wednesday that “the Broncos have no interest in paying the draft picks price or salary cost for Taylor.”

So is Denver interested? That depends on who you believe.

It would be surprising to see the Broncos trade high picks for Taylor and then give him a massive contract when they already having Javonte Williams and just signed Samaje Perine this offseason. The only scenario that might make sense would be including Williams in a hypothetical trade with the Colts.

The possibility of Taylor landing in Denver, though, remains hypothetical. We’ll continue to monitor the situation in case that changes.

