Broncos punter Sam Martin seems to be OK after injury scare

Denver Broncos punter Sam Martin suffered an ankle injury during pre-game warmups before a preseason showdown with the Buffalo Bills over the weekend and he was held out as a precaution.

Fortunately, the injury does not appear to be serious. Martin is expected to return to action when Denver faces the Minnesota Vikings in their preseason finale on Saturday.

“We expect him to punt this weekend,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said before Monday’s practice.

Martin rolled his ankle and could have tried to play through it during a regular-season game, according to a report from KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis.

Broncos special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes said last week that Martin and Corliss Waitman are still competing for the punter job.

“They know how important it is for both of them to get the ball to the numbers and outside of the numbers,” Stukes said on Aug. 18. “They know how important it is [with] hangtime. They know how important it is for us, as far as our coverage, what they need to do. The evaluation process is still ongoing.”

Martin, 33, is entering his 10th season in the NFL. Waitman, 27, is entering his third year in the league.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List

3 takeaways from Broncos' 42-15 preseason loss to Bills

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire