Here are the Broncos’ punter and kicker ratings in ‘Madden NFL 24’

EA Sports released player ratings for “Madden NFL 24” last week and the ratings are not kind to the Denver Broncos’ specialists.

Broncos kicker Elliott Fry has a low overall rating of 64. He actually has a high kick power rating of 90, but his kick accuracy is only 66.

Meanwhile, Denver punter Riley Dixon is rated 75 overall. He has a decent kick power rating of 93 and a kick accuracy rating of 79. By those metrics, Dixon would actually be a better option for field goals than Fry if playing with the Broncos in the video game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Dixon’s overall rating is tied for 18th among punters in “Madden” this year. Fry has the second-worst ratings among kickers in the game, only ranking above Trey Wolff (63 overall) of the Tennessee Titans.

Elsewhere on special teams, the club’s long snapper, Mitchell Fraboni, is listed as a tight end in the video game with a terrible rating of 32 overall. “Madden” doesn’t include long snapper as a position so all of the NFL’s long snappers are listed as tight ends with terrible ratings.

To view all of the Broncos’ “Madden” ratings from 2022, click here.

More Broncos Buzz!

6 big questions facing Broncos going into training camp

The best player to ever wear No. 13 for the Broncos was ...

Peyton Manning would love to have his rookie INT record broken

Broncos' all-time records against 2023 opponents

5 worst coaches in Denver Broncos history

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire