Broncos pull out 21-17 victory in London over Jaguars

The Denver Broncos pulled out a 21-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Early on, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson underthrew wide receiver Courtland Sutton resulting in an interception. Jacksonville went down and made it a 7-0 game in the first quarter.

The Jaguars’ offense drove into the red zone in the second quarter, only to be picked off by safety Justin Simmons in the end zone.

Denver came out in the second quarter, working the ball to wide receiver Jerry Jeudy often. The drive ended in a Jeudy touchdown on a jet motion.

Denver came out of halftime, trailing 10-7, and worked the ball to Jeudy and Greg Dulcich on a 98-yard scoring drive, ending in a Melvin Gordon touchdown.

The Broncos defense continued to be physical against the Jacksonville offense. Jacksonville went up 17-14 late in the fourth on a Travis Etienne touchdown run. Wilson came out and hit receiver KJ Hamler for 49 yards. The offense worked the ball into the red zone, scoring its third red zone touchdown of the day.

Denver cornerback K’Wuan Williams picked off Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the ensuing drive, essentially icing the game for the Broncos.

With the victory, Denver snaps a four-game losing streak going into their bye.

That overseas flight home will be a whole lot sweeter.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire