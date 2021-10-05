Broncos protect 4 practice squad players for Week 5

The Denver Broncos have protected four practice squad players ahead of their Week 5 showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Denver protected wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland, linebacker Curtis Robinson, guard/center Austin Schlottmann and wide receiver Seth Williams, according to the NFL’s transaction wire. The Broncos also signed receiver Josh Malone to the practice squad on Tuesday.

Cleveland and Williams were likely protected in case receiver/returner Diontae Spencer (chest) has not recovered in time for Sunday’s game. Schlottmann was likely protected in case Graham Glasgow (knee) is ruled out again this week.

Denver’s protected players are not allowed to leave the Broncos’ practice squad to join another team’s active roster this week. The unprotected players can leave the team if offered a spot on another team’s 53-man roster.

Last week, Denver signed wide receiver David Moore off the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad. Moore might now be poised to serve as the team’s No. 3 receiver as an injury replacement.

