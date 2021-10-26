Broncos protect 3 practice squad players for Week 8

The Denver Broncos have protected three practice squad players ahead of their Week 8 showdown with the Washington Football Team, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

Denver protected tight end Shaun Beyer, guard/center Austin Schlottmann and wide receiver Seth Williams. These players will not be eligible to leave the club to join another team’s active roster this week.

The Broncos’ 10 unprotected practice squad players are eligible to leave Denver if offered a spot on another team’s 53-man roster.

Last week, the Broncos protected wide receivers Tyrie Cleveland and John Brown and linebacker Pita Taumoepenu. Brown asked for — and was granted — his release on Tuesday.

After cutting Brown and two other players, Denver currently has three open spots on the practice squad. It wouldn’t be surprising to see those spots go to linebackers Curtis Robinson and Barrington Wade and running back Damarea Crockett, three players who were recently waived.

The Broncos can carry up to 16 players on the practice squad.

