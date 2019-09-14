Broncos promote tackle Jake Rodgers

As the Broncos prepare for their home opener against the Bears, they’ve added a blocker to the outer portion of their offensive line.

Tackle Jake Rodgers has been promoted from the practice squad. To create a roster spot for Rodgers, center/guard Corey Levin was waived.

Levin arrived via waivers on September 1, after being released by the Titans. Rodgers, a seventh-round pick of the Falcons in 2015, was waived by the Broncos on September 1 and later signed to the practice squad.

Rodgers has been employed at one time or another by the Falcons, Giants, Panthers, Steelers, Chargers, Texans, and Ravens. He’s had three stints with the Steelers, the team from which current Denver offensive line coach Mike Munchak arrived in January.

Through it all, Rodgers has yet to play in a regular-season game. That could change tomorrow, especially with tackle Ja'Wuan James out due to a knee injury.