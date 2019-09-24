Broncos promote Fred Brown, waive River Cracraft

The Broncos shuffled their wide receiver group on Tuesday.

They announced that Fred Brown has been promoted to the active roster from the practice squad. River Cracraft was waived in a corresponding move.

Brown had eight catches for 90 yards and a touchdown for the Broncos in the preseason, but fell short of earning a spot on the 53-man roster. After opening the season with three straight losses, the team appears to be trying something new in order to wind up with a win.

Cracraft played five offensive snaps and 13 defensive snaps in Week Two against the Bears. He also appeared in eight games last season.