Denver has made an internal move on its coaching staff.

The Broncos promoted defensive assistant Chris Beake to defensive pass-game specialist, according to multiple reports.

Beake has been with the club since 2013, starting off as a defensive quality control coach. He’s held the title of defensive assistant since 2014, but with defensive line duties as well from 2016-2018.

Denver’s most significant defensive coaching change was losing defensive backs coach Renaldo Hill, who left the organization to become the Chargers’ defensive coordinator. The Broncos hired Christian Parker off the Packers’ staff to replace Hill as DBs coach.

Broncos promote Chris Beake to defensive pass-game specialist originally appeared on Pro Football Talk