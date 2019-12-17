Broncos promote Alijah Holder to take Kareem Jackson’s roster spot

The Broncos promoted cornerback Alijah Holder from the practice squad Tuesday. He will take the roster spot of safety Kareem Jackson, who will serve a two-game suspension to end the season.

Holder is a rookie cornerback from Stanford who has spent the first 15 weeks of the season on Denver’s practice squad.

He made seven tackles and two pass breakups in the preseason after entering the NFL with the Broncos as a college free agent on May 2.

In 37 games in college, Holder made 132 tackles, two interceptions, 28 passes defensed and five forced fumbles.

The team also announced it signed safety P.J. Locke and defensive lineman Jay-Tee Tiuli to the practice squad.