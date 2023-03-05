Broncos’ projected special teams depth chart before free agency

Before the Denver Broncos add players through NFL free agency this month and the NFL draft next month, we are going to preview the team’s depth chart on offense, defense and special teams.

Today, we’re starting with a quick look at special teams, where a lot has been left up in the air going into the offseason.

Kicker: Brandon McManus

McManus, 31, is currently the only kicker on the roster, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see the team bring in some competition this season after the veteran had a down year in 2022.

Punter: Open competition

Corliss Waitman is scheduled to become an ERFA this offseason and it wouldn’t be hard for the Broncos to bring him back, but we believe Denver should let the punter walk this offseason. The Broncos should bring in a new punter this spring.

Long snapper: Open competition

Jacob Bobenmoyer is set to become a restricted free agent this spring and the team also has Mitchell Fraboni returning after he filled in for an injured Bobenmoyer for part of last season. Fraboni might be cheaper in 2023.

Returner: Open competition

Montrell Washington started last year as Denver’s returner for punts and kickoffs but he was benched late in the season. That doesn’t mean Washington won’t get an opportunity to win the job again in 2023, but he’ll face competition for the role.

Key special teams players

LB Justin Strnad

OLB Christopher Allen

OLB Aaron Patrick

OLB Jonathon Cooper

DB Delarrin Turner-Yell

WR Brandon Johnson

RB Tyler Badie

These players might not have large roles on offense or defense this fall, but they could all feature on special teams for the Broncos.

