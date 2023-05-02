Broncos’ projected offensive line depth chart after the NFL draft

After selecting one offensive lineman in the 2023 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos have an updated projected o-line depth chart. Keep in mind that this depth chart is just a projection, and things could change quickly if the Broncos sign any veteran free agents.

To keep the depth chart simple, there are no position overlaps, but the reality is that several players will likely emerge as top backup swing options.

For example, if Wattenberg impresses this summer, he could ultimately serve as the primary backup for both guard spots while also potentially providing depth at center. Wattenberg is just an example — Fuller or any one of the other interior offensive linemen could win a similar role.

Meanwhile, whoever impresses the most as a backup offensive tackle could also serve as a backup swing tackle for both the left and right sides of the line. Bailey and Prince seem to be the early favorites for that job.

For now, the above depth chart is how we project the current options for the offensive line. We’ll see how much things change after training camp and preseason later this year.

