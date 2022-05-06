Broncos’ projected offensive depth chart after NFL draft
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Denver BroncosLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Russell WilsonLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Melvin Gordon IIILiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Quinn MeinerzLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
After drafting nine players and signing 13 college free agents, the Denver Broncos have a full 90-man offseason roster going into the summer.
Here’s a look at our way-too-early offensive depth depth prediction for the Broncos ahead of training camp. Keep in mind this is Broncos Wire’s projection, not an official depth chart from the team.
Quarterback: 3
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
QB1: Russell Wilson
QB2: Josh Johnson
QB3: Brett Rypien
The Broncos will have a quarterback battle once again this summer — for the backup job. Johnson gets the early edge due to his experience.
Running back: 5
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
RB1a: Javonte Williams
RB1b: Melvin Gordon
RB3: RB Mike Boone
RB4: Damarea Crockett
RB5: Tyreik McAllister
Williams and Gordon will likely continue to split carries this season, but the order on the depth chart has switched. Not that it matters too much — Denver gave the two backs almost identical touches last season.
[pickup_prop id=”24229″>
Offensive line: 17
(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
LT: Garett Bolles, Calvin Anderson, Drew Himmelman, Sebastian Gutierrez
LG: Dalton Risner, Netane Muti, Michael Niese
C: Quinn Meinerz, Lloyd Cushenberry, Luke Wattenberg
RG: Graham Glasgow, Ben Graden, Zack Johnson
There’s probably going to be multiple shakeups on the offensive line and it’s one of the hardest position groups to predict with a new offensive-minded head coach and a new offensive line coach arriving this year. This way-too-early prediction will likely receive many revisions before the end of training camp.
Tight end: 8
(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
TE1: Albert Okwuegbunam, Greg Dulcich
TE2: Eric Tomlinson, Eric Saubert
FB/TE: Andrew Beck
Depth: Shaun Beyer, Dylan Parham, Rodney Williams
Albert O will be the primary receiving tight end with Tomlinson serving as the top blocking tight end. Dulcich will get snaps in Year 1 and Beck’s ability to play fullback will help his chances of making the team.
Wide receiver: 13
(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
WR1: Courtland Sutton, Tyrie Cleveland
WR2: Tim Patrick, Seth Williams
WR3: Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler
WR4: Kendall Hinton, Montrell Washington
Depth: Travis Fulgham, Trey Quinn, Jalen Virgil, Brandon Johnson, Kaden Davis
Think of WR3 as the slot position — Hamler’s not necessarily below Hinton on the depth chart, but he is below Jeudy in the slot. Cleveland’s contributions on special teams will help his chances to make the roster and Washington seems poised to become the team’s new return specialist.
Starting offense: 11
(Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)
QB: Russell Wilson
RB: Javonte Williams
LT: Garett Bolles
LG: Dalton Risner
C: Quinn Meinerz
RG: Graham Glasgow
RT: Billy Turner
TE: Albert Okwuegbunam
WR: Courtland Sutton
WR: Tim Patrick
WR: Jerry Jeudy
Bring on football season!
1
1