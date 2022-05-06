Broncos’ projected offensive depth chart after NFL draft

After drafting nine players and signing 13 college free agents, the Denver Broncos have a full 90-man offseason roster going into the summer.

Here’s a look at our way-too-early offensive depth depth prediction for the Broncos ahead of training camp. Keep in mind this is Broncos Wire’s projection, not an official depth chart from the team.

Quarterback: 3

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Broncos will have a quarterback battle once again this summer — for the backup job. Johnson gets the early edge due to his experience.

Running back: 5

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

RB1a: Javonte Williams

RB1b: Melvin Gordon

RB3: RB Mike Boone

RB4: Damarea Crockett

RB5: Tyreik McAllister

Williams and Gordon will likely continue to split carries this season, but the order on the depth chart has switched. Not that it matters too much — Denver gave the two backs almost identical touches last season.

Offensive line: 17

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

There’s probably going to be multiple shakeups on the offensive line and it’s one of the hardest position groups to predict with a new offensive-minded head coach and a new offensive line coach arriving this year. This way-too-early prediction will likely receive many revisions before the end of training camp.

Tight end: 8

(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Albert O will be the primary receiving tight end with Tomlinson serving as the top blocking tight end. Dulcich will get snaps in Year 1 and Beck’s ability to play fullback will help his chances of making the team.

Wide receiver: 13

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Think of WR3 as the slot position — Hamler’s not necessarily below Hinton on the depth chart, but he is below Jeudy in the slot. Cleveland’s contributions on special teams will help his chances to make the roster and Washington seems poised to become the team’s new return specialist.

Starting offense: 11

(Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)

QB: Russell Wilson

RB: Javonte Williams

LT: Garett Bolles

LG: Dalton Risner

C: Quinn Meinerz

RG: Graham Glasgow

RT: Billy Turner

TE: Albert Okwuegbunam

WR: Courtland Sutton

WR: Tim Patrick

WR: Jerry Jeudy

Bring on football season!

