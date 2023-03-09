Broncos’ projected offensive depth chart before NFL free agency

Denver Broncos new head coach Sean Payton will be tasked with fixing the team’s offense in 2023, and the work will begin when NFL free agency kicks off next week.

Payton will work alongside general manager George Paton to upgrade the team’s offensive depth chart, with the offensive line being a priority. Denver also needs to address the running back position, add a backup quarterback and add depth at tight end and wide receiver.

Payton and Paton have a lot of work to do — every position on offense could use more depth or upgraded starters this offseason.

Here’s a quick look at the team’s projected offensive depth chart before free agency. Be sure to also check out our previous depth charts for special teams and defense.

Quarterback

QB1: Russell Wilson

QB2: TBD (RFA: Brett Rypien)

The Broncos might be in the market for a new backup quarterback this spring. Rypien is set to become a free agent on March 15 and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Denver sign a veteran backup. The Broncos might also consider selecting a QB in the draft to develop behind Wilson.

Running back

RB1: Javonte Williams (injured)

RB2: TBD (UFA: Latavius Murray)

RB3: Chase Edmonds, Damarea Crockett, Tyreik McAllister

Additional FAs: Mike Boone, Marlon Mack

The Broncos have made it no secret that they plan to address the running back position this offseason. Williams (knee) might not be ready for the start of the season, so Denver will need to have a starting-caliber backup on the roster. Murray did a good job last year and he’s a candidate to re-sign.

Edmonds is under contract for 2023, but the Broncos will likely ask him to restructure his contract. Expect Denver to add multiple running backs to the roster this offseason.

Tight end/fullback

TE1: Greg Dulcich

TE2: Albert Okwuegbunam

TE3: TBD (UFAs: Eric Tomlinson, Eric Saubert)

TE4/FB: TBD (UFA: Andrew Beck)

The top of the team’s tight end depth chart looks solid, but the team could use a blocking tight end and a fullback-type. Both of those needs could be addressed by re-signing in-house free agents. Denver will likely consider outside options as well.

Offensive line

LT: Garett Bolles, Christian DiLauro

LG: TBD, Will Sherman, Parker Ferguson (UFA: Dalton Risner)

C: TBD, Graham Glasgow, Luke Wattenberg, Lloyd Cushenberry III

RG: Quinn Meinerz, Hunter Thedford (ERFA: Quinn Bailey)

RT: TBD, Isaiah Prince (UFAs: Billy Turner, Cam Fleming)

Additional FAs: Calvin Anderson, Tom Compton

If the Broncos let Risner walk in free agency, it’s possible that the club could have three new starters on the offensive line in 2023. Denver should make right tackle a priority position this spring, and the team could use upgrades at guard and center as well.

Wide receiver

WR1: Jerry Jeudy, Brandon Johnson

WR2: Tim Patrick, Jalen Virgil

WR3: Courtland Sutton, Freddie Swain

Slot: KJ Hamler, Kendall Hinton, Montrell Washington

WR6: Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Victor Bolden

The Broncos have solid depth at receiver, but there’s been some speculation that the team could trade away a WR this spring. Regardless of whether or not Denver trades any of their current WRs, the team should consider budget options during free agency and then look to add depth in the draft.

