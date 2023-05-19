Broncos’ projected offensive depth chart before OTAs

With their 90-man offseason roster now set, the Denver Broncos are prepared for organized team activities to begin on May 23.

Before we get to OTAs, here’s a quick projected offensive depth chart. This is obviously subject to change over the summer and it is not official, but it reflects how Broncos Wire sees the offensive roster at the moment.

Offensive line

No big surprises here as the starting five is relatively set. The only spot that’s somewhat up for grabs is center, but Lloyd Cushenberry will have the early edge going into the summer. Kyle Fuller and Alex Forsyth will get opportunities to compete for the job. There will be overlap on the actual depth chart (Luke Wattenberg will be an option both at guard and center, for example), but to keep things simple, each player is only listed once above.

Running back

It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Broncos carry four running backs on the initial 53-man roster, especially if Javonte Williams (knee) is not completely cleared by Week 1. Denver will have several strong candidates for the practice squad after roster cuts in August.

Tight end

Greg Dulcich returns as the team’s top tight end and Adam Trautman and Chris Manhertz arrive with experience in Sean Payton’s offense. That might be bad news for “Albert O.” Michael Burton will be the team’s fullback and Nate Adkins could be a candidate for a hybrid TE/FB role on the practice squad.

Wide receiver

The Broncos have a very crowded wide receiver room so the team will either have to make several tough cuts or make at least one trade at the position. Following the arrival of second-round draft pick Marvin Mims, KJ Hamler and Montrell Washington might both be in danger of not making the team.

Quarterback

Russell Wilson and Jarrett Stidham have the top two QB spots locked up. It’ll be interesting to see this summer who emerges as the third-string QB between Ben DiNucci and Jarrett Guarantano. Denver might opt to carry its QB3 on the practice squad to save space on the 53-man roster.

Projected starting offense

QB: Russell Wilson RB: Samaje Perine (Week 1) LT: Garett Bolles

LG: Ben Powers

C: Lloyd Cushenberry

RG: Quinn Meinerz

RT: Mike McGlinchey TE: Greg Dulcich WR1: Tim Patrick

WR2: Courtland Sutton

Slot: Jerry Jeudy

This is, of course, subject to change over the summer. Joe Lombardi will serve as the team’s offensive coordinator this season.

