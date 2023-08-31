Broncos’ projected depth chart update after roster cuts

Jon Heath
·1 min read

After setting their 53-man roster and 16-player practice squad for the 2023 season, the Denver Broncos are now set for their Week 1 showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 10.

The team will release an official depth chart next week, but while we wait, we have created a projected depth chart following all the roster cuts. (Keep in mind that this is not the official depth chart going into Week 1.)

Offense

Position

Player

Player

Player

Player

QB

Russell Wilson

Jarrett Stidham

RB

Javonte Williams

Samaje Perine

Jaleel McLaughlin

FB/TE

Michael Burton

Nate Adkins

TE

Adam Trautman

Greg Dulcich

Chris Manhertz

Nate Adkins

WR

Jerry Jeudy

Marvin Mims

WR

Courtland Sutton

Brandon Johnson

LT

Garrett Bolles

Cam Fleming

LG

Ben Powers

Quinn Bailey

C

Lloyd Cushenberry

Alex Forsyth

RG

Quinn Meinerz

Luke Wattenberg

RT

Mike McGlinchey

Cam Fleming

Defense

Position

Player

Player

Player

DE

Zach Allen

Elijah Garcia

NT

D.J. Jones

Mike Purcell

DE

Jonathan Harris

Matt Henningsen

OLB

Randy Gregory

Nik Bonitto

Thomas Incoom

OLB

Jonathon Cooper

Frank Clark

ILB

Josey Jewell

Drew Sanders

ILB

Alex Singleton

Justin Strnad

CB

Pat Surtain

Ja’Quan McMillian

Slot

Essang Bassey

Riley Moss

CB

Damarri Mathis

Tremon Smith

Fabian Moreau

FS

Justin Simmons

Kareem Jackson

Delarrin Turner-Yell

SS

Caden Sterns

Kareem Jackson

JL Skinner

Special Teams

Position

Player

Player

Player

K

Wil Lutz

P

Riley Dixon

LS

Mitchell Fraboni

PR

Marvin Mims

Jaleel McLaughlin

KR

Marvin Mims

Tremon Smith

Jaleel McLaughlin

To view the Denver Broncos’ complete 2023 schedule, click here.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire