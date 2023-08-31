Broncos’ projected depth chart update after roster cuts
After setting their 53-man roster and 16-player practice squad for the 2023 season, the Denver Broncos are now set for their Week 1 showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 10.
The team will release an official depth chart next week, but while we wait, we have created a projected depth chart following all the roster cuts. (Keep in mind that this is not the official depth chart going into Week 1.)
Offense
Position
Player
Player
Player
Player
QB
RB
Jaleel McLaughlin
FB/TE
Nate Adkins
TE
Nate Adkins
WR
Marvin Mims
WR
Brandon Johnson
LT
Garrett Bolles
Cam Fleming
LG
Ben Powers
C
Alex Forsyth
RG
RT
Cam Fleming
Defense
Position
Player
Player
Player
DE
NT
D.J. Jones
DE
Jonathan Harris
OLB
OLB
ILB
ILB
CB
Pat Surtain
Ja’Quan McMillian
Slot
CB
FS
SS
Kareem Jackson
Special Teams
Position
Player
Player
Player
K
P
LS
PR
Marvin Mims
Jaleel McLaughlin
KR
Marvin Mims
Tremon Smith
Jaleel McLaughlin
To view the Denver Broncos’ complete 2023 schedule, click here.