Broncos’ projected depth chart going into NFL free agency

The NFL’s free agency negotiating window opened Monday and the Denver Broncos have already started making moves, but the new league year and free agency won’t officially start until Wednesday afternoon.

Here’s a quick look at the Broncos’ projected depth chart ahead of the official start of NFL free agency.

Offense

Position 1st 2nd 3rd 4th QB Russell Wilson Brett Rypien WR Courtland Sutton Kendall Hinton Travis Fulgham LT Garett Bolles Calvin Anderson Quinn Bailey Casey Tucker LG Dalton Risner Netane Muti Zack Johnson C Lloyd Cushenberry Quinn Meinerz RG Graham Glasgow Netane Muti Ben Braden RT Calvin Anderson Drew Himmelman Cody Conway TE Albert Okwuegbunam Andrew Beck Shaun Beyer WR Tim Patrick Tyrie Cleveland WR Jerry Jeudy KJ Hamler Seth Williams RB Javonte Williams Mike Boone Damarea Crockett FB Andrew Beck

Defense

Position 1st 2nd 3rd DE D.J. Jones McTelvin Agim NT Mike Purcell Jonathan Harris DE Dre’Mont Jones Marquiss Spencer Jonathan Kongbo SLB Bradley Chubb Aaron Patrick Barrington Wade WILB Malik Reed Jonathon Cooper Andre Mintze ILB Baron Browning Justin Strnad ILB Jonas Griffith LCB Pat Surtain Essang Bassey RCB Ronald Darby Michael Ojemudia SS Caden Sterns Jamar Johnson FS Justin Simmons P.J. Locke

Special Teams

Position 1st 2nd PK Brandon McManus KO Brandon McManus P Sam Martin Corliss Waitman H Sam Martin Corliss Waitman LS Jacob Bobenmoyer KR Kendall Hinton PR Kendall Hinton

