Broncos’ projected depth chart going into NFL free agency
The NFL’s free agency negotiating window opened Monday and the Denver Broncos have already started making moves, but the new league year and free agency won’t officially start until Wednesday afternoon.
Here’s a quick look at the Broncos’ projected depth chart ahead of the official start of NFL free agency.
Offense
Position
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Russell Wilson
Brett Rypien
WR
Courtland Sutton
Kendall Hinton
Travis Fulgham
LT
Garett Bolles
Calvin Anderson
Quinn Bailey
Casey Tucker
LG
Dalton Risner
Netane Muti
Zack Johnson
C
Lloyd Cushenberry
Quinn Meinerz
RG
Graham Glasgow
Netane Muti
Ben Braden
RT
Calvin Anderson
Drew Himmelman
Cody Conway
TE
Albert Okwuegbunam
Andrew Beck
Shaun Beyer
WR
Tim Patrick
Tyrie Cleveland
WR
Jerry Jeudy
KJ Hamler
Seth Williams
RB
Javonte Williams
Mike Boone
Damarea Crockett
FB
Andrew Beck
Defense
Position
1st
2nd
3rd
DE
D.J. Jones
McTelvin Agim
NT
Mike Purcell
Jonathan Harris
DE
Dre’Mont Jones
Marquiss Spencer
Jonathan Kongbo
SLB
Bradley Chubb
Aaron Patrick
Barrington Wade
WILB
Malik Reed
Jonathon Cooper
Andre Mintze
ILB
Baron Browning
Justin Strnad
ILB
Jonas Griffith
LCB
Pat Surtain
Essang Bassey
RCB
Ronald Darby
Michael Ojemudia
SS
Caden Sterns
Jamar Johnson
FS
Justin Simmons
P.J. Locke
Special Teams
Position
1st
2nd
PK
Brandon McManus
KO
Brandon McManus
P
Sam Martin
Corliss Waitman
H
Sam Martin
Corliss Waitman
LS
Jacob Bobenmoyer
KR
Kendall Hinton
PR
Kendall Hinton
