Broncos’ projected depth chart going into NFL free agency

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jon Heath
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Denver Broncos
    Denver Broncos
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The NFL’s free agency negotiating window opened Monday and the Denver Broncos have already started making moves, but the new league year and free agency won’t officially start until Wednesday afternoon.

Here’s a quick look at the Broncos’ projected depth chart ahead of the official start of NFL free agency.

Offense

Position

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

QB

Russell Wilson

Brett Rypien

WR

Courtland Sutton

Kendall Hinton

Travis Fulgham

LT

Garett Bolles

Calvin Anderson

Quinn Bailey

Casey Tucker

LG

Dalton Risner

Netane Muti

Zack Johnson

C

Lloyd Cushenberry

Quinn Meinerz

RG

Graham Glasgow

Netane Muti

Ben Braden

RT

Calvin Anderson

Drew Himmelman

Cody Conway

TE

Albert Okwuegbunam

Andrew Beck

Shaun Beyer

WR

Tim Patrick

Tyrie Cleveland

WR

Jerry Jeudy

KJ Hamler

Seth Williams

RB

Javonte Williams

Mike Boone

Damarea Crockett

FB

Andrew Beck

Defense

Position

1st

2nd

3rd

DE

D.J. Jones

McTelvin Agim

NT

Mike Purcell

Jonathan Harris

DE

Dre’Mont Jones

Marquiss Spencer

Jonathan Kongbo

SLB

Bradley Chubb

Aaron Patrick

Barrington Wade

WILB

Malik Reed

Jonathon Cooper

Andre Mintze

ILB

Baron Browning

Justin Strnad

ILB

Jonas Griffith

LCB

Pat Surtain

Essang Bassey

RCB

Ronald Darby

Michael Ojemudia

SS

Caden Sterns

Jamar Johnson

FS

Justin Simmons

P.J. Locke

Special Teams

Position

1st

2nd

PK

Brandon McManus

KO

Brandon McManus

P

Sam Martin

Corliss Waitman

H

Sam Martin

Corliss Waitman

LS

Jacob Bobenmoyer

KR

Kendall Hinton

PR

Kendall Hinton

1

1

Recommended Stories