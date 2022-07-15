Broncos’ projected defensive depth chart before training camp

Jon Heath
·3 min read
In this article:
The Denver Broncos won’t have to release an official depth chart until Week 1 of NFL preseason. In the meantime, we’ll be making our own depth chart projections leading up to training camp.

Here’s how the defense looks in our (unofficial) depth chart.

Defensive Line

DE

NT

DE

Dre’Mont Jones

D.J. Jones

DeShawn Williams

Jonathan Harris

Mike Purcell

Eyioma Uwazurike

Marquiss Spencer

McTelvin Agim

Matt Henningsen

Jonathan Kongbo

If the Broncos don’t trade Purcell, he might be a candidate to start again this season with Jones and Jones playing at the two end positions. D.J. Jones might be best-suited as a nose tackle, though.

Uwazurike will push for a starting job, but Williams is a veteran with starting experience who will begin the year higher on the depth chart.

Inside Linebacker

ILB

ILB

Josey Jewell

Jonas Griffith

Justin Strnad

Alex Singleton

Barrington Wade

Kadofi Wright

Kana’i Mauga

Griffith will face competition from Singleton, and Baron Browning might be a candidate for playing time at ILB too depending on how well he plays at OLB. For now, though, Griffith appears to be the early favorite to start next to Jewell.

Outside Linebacker

OLB

OLB

Bradley Chubb

Randy Gregory

Malik Reed

Baron Browning

Nik Bonitto

Jonathon Cooper

Aaron Patrick

Christopher Allen

This might be the deepest position on the entire roster.

Bonitto will obviously push for rotational playing time right away, but Reed will start out higher on the depth chart as a veteran. Browning also figures to make an immediate impact as a rotational rusher.

Cooper’s a solid depth player, Patrick is a key special teams player and Allen is a top undrafted free agent to watch for this summer. Denver is loaded with talent at outside linebacker.

 

Cornerback

CB

Slot

CB

Pat Surtain

K’Waun Williams

Ronald Darby

Michael Ojemudia

Essang Bassey

Bless Austin

Faion Hicks

Damarri Mathis

Donnie Lewis Jr.

Ja’Quan McMillian

Mathis will quickly compete for the backup slot role, but Bassey has the initial edge going into training camp due to his experience.

Surtain and Darby are locks to start on the outside and Williams seems to be the most likely candidate to start in the slot. Ojemudia will aim to win the CB3 job and Austin could be a sleeper to watch for this summer.

Safety

FS

SS

Justin Simmons

Kareem Jackson

Caden Sterns

P.J. Locke

J.R. Reed

Jamar Johnson

Delarrin Turner-Yell

Turner-Yell will have an opportunity to win a key role on special teams this year, but he’ll begin camp at the bottom of the depth chart as a rookie.

Sterns and Locke have both shown great signs of promise, so unless the Broncos make a trade at the position, the team will be faced with some tough cuts in August. Denver might also consider carrying fave safeties on the 53-man roster.

Projected starting defense for training camp

FS

SS

CB

Justin Simmons

Kareem Jackson

CB

Pat Surtain

Ronald Darby

OLB

ILB

ILB

OLB

Bradley Chubb

Josey Jewell

Jonas Griffith

Randy Greogry

DE

NT

DE

Dre’Mont Jones

D.J. Jones

DeShawn Williams

Broncos players will report for training camp on July 26. The first practice of the summer will be open to fans on July 27 (view the full schedule).

