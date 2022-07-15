Broncos’ projected defensive depth chart before training camp
The Denver Broncos won’t have to release an official depth chart until Week 1 of NFL preseason. In the meantime, we’ll be making our own depth chart projections leading up to training camp.
Here’s how the defense looks in our (unofficial) depth chart.
Defensive Line
DE
NT
DE
Dre’Mont Jones
D.J. Jones
DeShawn Williams
Jonathan Harris
Mike Purcell
Eyioma Uwazurike
Marquiss Spencer
McTelvin Agim
Matt Henningsen
Jonathan Kongbo
If the Broncos don’t trade Purcell, he might be a candidate to start again this season with Jones and Jones playing at the two end positions. D.J. Jones might be best-suited as a nose tackle, though.
Uwazurike will push for a starting job, but Williams is a veteran with starting experience who will begin the year higher on the depth chart.
Inside Linebacker
ILB
ILB
Josey Jewell
Jonas Griffith
Justin Strnad
Alex Singleton
Barrington Wade
Kadofi Wright
Kana’i Mauga
Griffith will face competition from Singleton, and Baron Browning might be a candidate for playing time at ILB too depending on how well he plays at OLB. For now, though, Griffith appears to be the early favorite to start next to Jewell.
Outside Linebacker
OLB
OLB
Bradley Chubb
Randy Gregory
Malik Reed
Baron Browning
Nik Bonitto
Jonathon Cooper
Aaron Patrick
Christopher Allen
This might be the deepest position on the entire roster.
Bonitto will obviously push for rotational playing time right away, but Reed will start out higher on the depth chart as a veteran. Browning also figures to make an immediate impact as a rotational rusher.
Cooper’s a solid depth player, Patrick is a key special teams player and Allen is a top undrafted free agent to watch for this summer. Denver is loaded with talent at outside linebacker.
Cornerback
CB
Slot
CB
Pat Surtain
K’Waun Williams
Ronald Darby
Michael Ojemudia
Essang Bassey
Bless Austin
Faion Hicks
Damarri Mathis
Donnie Lewis Jr.
Ja’Quan McMillian
Mathis will quickly compete for the backup slot role, but Bassey has the initial edge going into training camp due to his experience.
Surtain and Darby are locks to start on the outside and Williams seems to be the most likely candidate to start in the slot. Ojemudia will aim to win the CB3 job and Austin could be a sleeper to watch for this summer.
Safety
FS
SS
Justin Simmons
Kareem Jackson
Caden Sterns
P.J. Locke
J.R. Reed
Jamar Johnson
Delarrin Turner-Yell
Turner-Yell will have an opportunity to win a key role on special teams this year, but he’ll begin camp at the bottom of the depth chart as a rookie.
Sterns and Locke have both shown great signs of promise, so unless the Broncos make a trade at the position, the team will be faced with some tough cuts in August. Denver might also consider carrying fave safeties on the 53-man roster.
Projected starting defense for training camp
FS
SS
CB
Justin Simmons
Kareem Jackson
CB
Pat Surtain
Ronald Darby
OLB
ILB
ILB
OLB
Bradley Chubb
Josey Jewell
Jonas Griffith
Randy Greogry
DE
NT
DE
Dre’Mont Jones
D.J. Jones
DeShawn Williams
Broncos players will report for training camp on July 26. The first practice of the summer will be open to fans on July 27 (view the full schedule).
