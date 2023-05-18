Broncos’ projected defensive depth chart before OTAs

Jon Heath
·2 min read

With their 90-man offseason roster now set, the Denver Broncos are prepared for organized team activities to begin on May 23.

Before we get to OTAs, here’s a quick projected defensive depth chart. This is obviously subject to change over the summer and it is not official, but it reflects how Broncos Wire sees the defensive roster at the moment.

Defensive line

DE

NT

DE

Zach Allen

D.J. Jones

Matt Henningsen

Eyioma Uwazurike

Mike Purcell

Jonathan Harris

Elijah Garcia

PJ Mustipher

Jordan Jackson

Haggai Ndubuisi

Unless the Broncos are planning to have D.J. Jones play primarily as a defensive end, one of Matt Henningsen or Eyioma Uwazurike will likely step up as a starter in Year 2. Henningsen played more as a rookie so we’re giving him the edge for now. Denver might also consider playing Jones at defensive end with Mike Purcell starting at nose tackle.

Outside linebacker

OLB1

OLB2

Rotation

Depth

Baron Browning

Randy Gregory

Christopher Allen

Thomas Incoom

Jonathon Cooper

Nik Bonitto

Aaron Patrick

Marcus Haynes

Denver’s pass-rush depth is decent so long as their top options stay healthy. That could prove to tall order given Gregory’s history. Browning missed three games in 2022 as well. The Broncos could really use a breakout campaign from Bonitto in his second season.

Inside linebacker

ILB1

ILB2

Depth

Josey Jewell

Alex Singleton

Justin Strnad

Jonas Griffith

Drew Sanders

Ray Wilborn

Seth Benson

No surprises on the ILB depth chart as the top four spots appear to be locked in. Sanders is unlikely to start over Jewell or Singleton in Week 1, but he has long-term starter upside. Griffith is a capable fill-in starter when needed.

Cornerback

CB1

Slot

CB2

Pat Surtain

K’Waun Williams

Damarri Mathis

Tremon Smith

Essang Bassey

Riley Moss

Ja’Quan McMillian

Devon Key

Delonte Hood

Faion Hicks

Art Green

Damarri Mathis seems to be the early favorite to start across from Pat Surtain, but rookie Riley Moss will be pushing for playing time. One possible way to get them both on the field would be potentially moving Mathis to the slot with Moss playing on the outside.

Safety

FS

SS

Justin Simmons

Caden Sterns

P.J. Locke

Kareem Jackson

Delarrin Turner-Yell

JL Skinner

The Broncos have an extremely crowded safety depth chart and JL Skinner seems unlikely to get cut as a rookie. Unless Denver plans to give Skinner a redshirt injured reserve year, the Broncos will have to make at least one tough cut at safety. Alternatively, the Broncos might consider trading a safety. Right now, P.J. Locke and Delarrin Turner-Yell seem to be competing for a final spot.

Projected starting defense

OLB: Randy Gregory
DL: Zach Allen
DL: D.J. Jones
OLB: Baron Browning

ILB: Josey Jewell
ILB: Alex Singleton

CB: Pat Surtain
Slot: K’Waun Williams
CB: Damarri Mathis

FS: Justin Simmons
SS: Caden Sterns

That’s a talented lineup for new defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire