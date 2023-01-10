Broncos president hints that new uniforms are in the works

When he was introduced five months ago, new Denver Broncos president Damani Leech was promptly asked about the status of the team’s uniforms.

“[Y]ou have to try to balance history and tradition and three Super Bowls wearing this uniform, but also understanding that tastes evolve [and] your customer evolves,” Leech said. “Connecting with fans and representing your brand in the best way is important to do. Again, no proclamations on Day 1, but it is also one of those things I certainly will be looking at.”

Two months after Leech became president, the Broncos sent a poll to season ticket holders asking fans for their input on the future of the team’s uniform designs. Denver said there would be a one- to two-year “exploration process” before making a decision on potential new uniforms.

Broncos fans seem to have a general consensus that a refreshed spin on their classic light-blue helmets with a “D” logo and orange jerseys is the best possible uniform for Denver.

When Broncos fan Kenny Nagel ll tweeted a fan-made uniform concept to Leech on Sunday, the president replied “Working on it Kenny!”

We should be careful to not read too much into a simple tweet. This does not mean the Broncos are making an exact replica of the above design, but it might hint that Leech is leaning toward a modern spin on the throwback look with a switch back to the “D” logo.

It would be a short turnaround for Denver to have a new uniform ready for the 2023 season, but it’s possible that a new look could potentially arrive in 2024. Whether it’s in 2024 or sometime shortly thereafter, it seems fair to assume the Broncos are working on a new uniform.

