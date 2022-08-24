Broncos’ preseason strategy has a winning history

The Denver Broncos have rested most of their starters in preseason in an effort to limit injuries to key players ahead of the regular season.

It’s a trend that’s starting to become slightly more common in the NFL and while it can lead to some hiccups in Week 1, the Broncos believe it’s a winning formula. History suggests they’re right.

Before becoming Denver’s head coach, Nathaniel Hackett spent three years as the Green Bay Packers. During that time, quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t play a single snap in preseason. Despite those lack of game reps in preseason, Rodgers still won back-to-back NFL MVP awards from 2020-21.

“Looking at my past, we were 0-3 in the preseason last year with the Green Bay Packers and those guys [starters] didn’t play,” Hackett said Monday. “But in the end, they were healthy and they were strong as we finished throughout that season. That’s what you’re always looking for.”

After going winless in preseason, Green Bay went 13-4 in the regular season.

Some Broncos fans might counter with the point that Rodgers had been with the Packers for years and he didn’t have to learn a new offense last year, which is what Russell Wilson is doing in Denver this summer.

Those fans should consider that Matthew Stafford didn’t play in preseason with the Los Angeles Rams last summer, either, after arriving via trade (sounds familiar). L.A. went 0-3 in preseason last year and then went on to win the Super Bowl.

That doesn’t mean the Broncos will win the Super Bowl this year. The Packers and Rams are just two examples — not every team that rests starters in preseason will have success in the regular season. But those two teams are examples that the strategy can — and has — worked in the past.

“Whatever the coaches want to do, that’s what I’m going to do,” running back Javonte Williams said. “Football is a dangerous sport, so any chance you go out there, there’s a chance of getting hurt. I respect what the coaches are doing with the starters, so I can’t complain.”

After facing the Minnesota Vikings in their preseason finale on Saturday, Denver will turn its attention to a Monday Night Football opener against the Seattle Seahawks scheduled for Sept. 12. The goal is to get to that game with most of their starters fresh and healthy.

