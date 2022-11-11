Broncos prepared to face either Titans quarterback in Week 10

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has missed the team’s last two games with an ankle injury, and he has an uncertain status for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis has started over the last two weeks in Tannehill’s place, completing 11-of-26 passes for 135 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. He has also rushed 13 times for 52 yards.

Not knowing who will start on Sunday, the Broncos prepared for both Willis and Tannehill this week.

“Anytime you have to get ready for two quarterbacks, especially two quarterbacks that are a little bit different than each other, it makes a defense think,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said earlier this week.

Regardless of who starts at QB for the Titans, Denver’s defense will be primarily concerned with slowing down star running back Derrick Henry.

“The starting point is, we have to stop the run,” Hackett said. “[No.] 22 is an unbelievable football player. We all know that, and that’s going to be a huge challenge for us.”

Sunday’s game will begin at 11:00 a.m. MT on CBS (view the TV map).

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List

5 reasons why trading Bradley Chubb made sense for the Broncos

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire