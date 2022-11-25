Broncos prepared for Brian Burns and Panthers’ defense

The Carolina Panthers have plenty of playmakers on defense, but their offense has let them down this year, leading to a 3-8 record.

Sound familiar?

The Denver Broncos find themselves in a similar situation at 3-7, and they’re set to go on the road to face the Panthers in Week 12. Carolina’s defense is led in part by defensive end Brian Burns, who has totaled 50 tackles, 14 quarterback hits and eight sacks eight games through the 2022 season.

“They’re a good defense,” Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said Tuesday. “Burns — he’s been a very good player throughout his time in the league. They do a lot of unique things from their pressure. They love to pressure. They are one of the highest-pressuring teams in the league. They’ll bring it from all over and they’ll definitely test Russell [Wilson].

“He’s going to have to follow his protection rules and understand what he’s going to be facing because they’re going to throw everything at him. There’s going to be some things that they haven’t done before that they’re probably going to throw at him. They’re really good defense with their pressure schemes and they’re stout up front. ‘95’ [Derrick Brown] is a monster in the middle. They’ve got a lot of good football players.”

With two strong defensive units and two struggling offenses, Sunday’s game is shaping up to be an ugly defensive battle.

