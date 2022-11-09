Broncos prepare for ‘great challenge’ in Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry is one of the best running backs in the NFL today and one of just eight running backs in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season.

Historically, though, the Denver Broncos have managed to keep the running back in check.

In three career games against the Broncos, Henry has rushed 58 times for 186 yards and no touchdowns, averaging just 3.21 yards per carry, much lower than his overall career average of 4.8 YPC.

Only one team that has played against Henry multiple times has allowed fewer than 3.21 yards per carry to the star running back (the Arizona Cardinals have allowed 3.12 YPC in two games).

Despite their previous success against him, Denver’s staff knows the defense must take Henry seriously this week.

“Derrick Henry is a special back in this league,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said Monday. “He has been for a while now. That stiff arm everybody talks about — it’s real. He times it up perfect. He’s got great vision.

“He’s able to run, break tackles. He’s niftier than you would think with as big as he is. He’s a guy that we’re going to have to be great at stopping. It’s going to be a great challenge for our defense.”

Henry has started the 2022 season strong, rushing 183 times for 870 yards and nine touchdowns through eight games. Slowing down Tennessee’s offense will start with slowing down Henry.

“Derrick is special,” Hackett said. “You really can’t stop him. You have to try to contain him as much as you possibly can.”

Sunday’s game will air on CBS at 11 a.m. MT.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire