Broncos pranked players with fake ‘ugly sweater’ jerseys

The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams are set to face off on Christmas Day, and the teams had a little fun beforehand.

In past years, the NBA has traditionally done Christmas-themed jerseys, but the NFL has not.

Broncos kicker Brandon McManus and Rams safety Nick Scott teamed up with CBS Sports to prank teammates with fake “ugly sweater” Christmas jerseys ahead of Sunday’s game.

The Denver jerseys notably had reindeer on the helmet in place of the regular logo, as well as orange and blue snowflakes and trees along the collarbone area of the uniforms.

On the other hand, the Rams had Christmas lights on their helmets where the horns usually are.

Not all players fell for it — Brett Rypien quickly found the hidden camera — but many did. Check out their reactions:

🚨 NEW CHRISTMAS JERSEY REVEAL 🚨 (lol jk but we joined @CBSSports in making our guys think these were real) pic.twitter.com/Sn5uNionyN — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 22, 2022

And some Rams footage for good measure:

With the @Broncos and @RamsNFL playing on Christmas, we made some fake "ugly" Christmas jerseys and told the teams they'd be wearing them for game day. A few players liked them. And others…well, others did not. pic.twitter.com/9aHtqDyL3C — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 22, 2022

Sunday’s game will be nationally televised on CBS and Nickelodeon. Thankfully for Broncos and Rams players, both teams will be wearing their normal uniforms.

