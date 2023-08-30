Broncos practice squad tracker: 16 signings on deck

After finalizing a 53-man roster and going through waivers on Wednesday, the Denver Broncos will now begin building a 16-player* practice squad.

Every player the Broncos cut will be eligible for the practice squad (if they aren’t claimed off waivers by another team).

We will be tracking all of Denver’s practice squad additions on this page. Keep in mind that none of these signings are official until confirmed by the team.

Broncos Practice Squad Signings

1. DL PJ Mustipher (source)

Ex-Broncos Signed By Other Teams

1. TBD

*As part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway, the Broncos could keep defensive lineman Haggai Ndubuisi as an extra (17th) practice squad player this season. Ndubuisi would not count against the 16-player limit.

See a recap of each of the practice squad signings below.

DL PJ Mustipher

