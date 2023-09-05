Broncos’ practice squad set ahead of Week 1 showdown with Raiders
After signing inside linebacker Ben Niemann and releasing wide receiver Michael Bandy, the Denver Broncos have finalized their 17-player* practice squad for the 2023 NFL season.
Beginning with their Week 1 showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Broncos can elevate two practice squad players to the game-day roster each week. Practice squad players can be elevated up to three times during the season without having to clear waivers to return to the practice squad after the game.
Broncos 2023 Practice Squad
Position
Player
QB
Ben DiNucci
RB
Tyler Badie
RB
Dwayne Washington
WR
Lil’Jordan Humphrey
WR
Phillip Dorsett
WR
David Sills
TE
Lucas Krull
OL
Demontrey Jacobs
OL
Will Sherman
DL
Jordan Jackson
DL
P.J. Mustipher
DL
Tyler Lancaster
DL
Haggai Ndubuisi*
ILB
Ben Niemann
OLB
Marcus Haynes
CB
Art Green
DB
Devon Key
*As part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway, defensive lineman Haggai Ndubuisi does not count against the 16-player practice squad limit, giving the team a 17th player on the practice squad.
Players who spent time on last year’s practice squad who are now on the 53-man roster include offensive lineman Quinn Bailey, defensive lineman Jonathan Harris and cornerbacks JaQuan McMillian and Essang Bassey.
Sunday’s game against the Raiders will kickoff at 2:25 p.m. MT.