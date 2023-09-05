Broncos’ practice squad set ahead of Week 1 showdown with Raiders

After signing inside linebacker Ben Niemann and releasing wide receiver Michael Bandy, the Denver Broncos have finalized their 17-player* practice squad for the 2023 NFL season.

Beginning with their Week 1 showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Broncos can elevate two practice squad players to the game-day roster each week. Practice squad players can be elevated up to three times during the season without having to clear waivers to return to the practice squad after the game.

Broncos 2023 Practice Squad

Position Player QB Ben DiNucci RB Tyler Badie RB Dwayne Washington WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey WR Phillip Dorsett WR David Sills TE Lucas Krull OL Demontrey Jacobs OL Will Sherman DL Jordan Jackson DL P.J. Mustipher DL Tyler Lancaster DL Haggai Ndubuisi* ILB Ben Niemann OLB Marcus Haynes CB Art Green DB Devon Key

*As part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway, defensive lineman Haggai Ndubuisi does not count against the 16-player practice squad limit, giving the team a 17th player on the practice squad.

Players who spent time on last year’s practice squad who are now on the 53-man roster include offensive lineman Quinn Bailey, defensive lineman Jonathan Harris and cornerbacks JaQuan McMillian and Essang Bassey.

Sunday’s game against the Raiders will kickoff at 2:25 p.m. MT.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire