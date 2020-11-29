Broncos practice squad receiver Kendall Hinton to start at quarterback
All of the Broncos’ quarterbacks are out of today’s game because one tested positive for COVID-19 and the others had close contact with them, and so Denver is taking drastic measures.
Kendall Hinton, a wide receiver on the practice squad, will be the Broncos’ starting quarterback today against the Saints.
Hinton was a high school quarterback who started two games at quarterback for Wake Forest as a true freshman in 2015. After that he spent three seasons as a backup quarterback before moving to receiver in 2019.
For his entire college football career, Hinton had 1,504 passing yards, a 53 percent completion rate, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. The 6-foot, 195-pound Hinton has never played in an NFL game at either quarterback or wide receiver. His first game today will be in most unusual circumstances.
