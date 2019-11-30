Broncos practice squad lineman Corey Levin says he's signing with the Bears

One of the top priorities this offseason for general manager Ryan Pace will be to strengthen the interior of the offensive line, and he may be taking an early step toward doing that as the 2019 regular season enters its final quarter.

Corey Levin, an offensive guard on the Denver Broncos practice squad, said Friday via Instagram that he's signing with the Chicago Bears.

OL Corey Levin, via Instagram, says he's headed to the Bears. Was on the Broncos' practice squad. pic.twitter.com/zhuaOJEcSy — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 30, 2019

While no official announcement of the transaction has been made, it's highly unlikely Levin would go to social media without having a firm deal in place.

Levin, 25, played his college ball at Tennessee-Chattanooga where he earned a starting job as a freshman and played both left tackle and guard during his time on campus. He was selected in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Tennessee Titans and started one game in 2018. He was waived at the end of training camp in September and claimed by the Broncos, where he's been stashed on the team's practice squad.

A corresponding move will have to be made by the Bears to fit Levin on the active roster.

