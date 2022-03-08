Broncos post perfect tweet; Seahawks post absurd tweet after Russell Wilson trade

Here’s a word of advice to the NFL’s social media mangers: be more like the Denver Broncos, less like the Seattle Seahawks.

The Broncos agreed to terms on a blockbuster trade with the Seahawks on Tuesday that will send quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver. Both teams (and Wilson) have agreed to the trade, so it’s going to happen, but it won’t become official until the new league year begins next week.

Because the trade is not yet official, Denver’s in-house media department won’t report it, but the social media team found a clever way to acknowledge the trade on Twitter.

Just about everyone will recognize that the GIF is from “Cast Away,” a movie staring Tom Hanks. The film features a volleyball (seen in Denver’s tweet) that Hanks’ character names “Wilson.”

Clever job, Broncos. Everyone knows what it means. Fans are excited about it. Well done.

The Seahawks followed Denver’s lead and ran with the “Cast Away” theme, posting a video of Hanks panicking in search of “Wilson.”

Yikes.

It’s safe to say that video is not what fans in Seattle want to see right now. The Seahawks might have been better off not acknowledging the reports, or perhaps they could have posting a GIF of someone giving a tearful goodbye. Just about anything would have been better than that particular clip.

Fans and pundits will debate who won the trade (Denver gave up a lot), but it seems safe to say the Broncos are clearly winning on Twitter.

