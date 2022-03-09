Broncos post another perfect Russell Wilson-themed tweet

The Denver Broncos are going to trade for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Everyone knows that — the two teams have already agreed to terms of a trade, and Wilson has approved the switch.

The move won’t actually become official, though, until the NFL’s new league year begins on March 16. Because the trade is not yet official and Wilson is technically still a Seahawk, the team’s can’t announce it yet.

It seems silly, but it’s just how the NFL operates. The Broncos’ social media team has found clever workarounds, posting a “Cast Away” GIF on Tuesday featuring a volleyball named “Wilson.”

Then, on Wednesday, the Broncos were even more direct while still not officially announcing the trade.

Woke up feeling Dange-Russ. 😎 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 9, 2022

“Dange-Russ” is clearly a reference to Wilson, who uses @DangeRussWilson as his Twitter handle.

Speaking of Wilson’s Twitter page, the quarterback acknowledged on Wednesday that he’s leaving Seattle.

SEATTLE, I Love You. Forever Grateful. #3. — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 9, 2022

Wilson’s message to fans in Denver will presumably arrive once the trade becomes official next week. The Broncos are sending three players and five draft picks to the Seahawks in exchange for the Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

