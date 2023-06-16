Broncos position preview for 2023: Wide receiver

After trading up in the second round of the NFL draft to select Oklahoma’s Marvin Mims in April, the Denver Broncos now have 12 wide receivers on the 90-man offseason roster: Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, Courtland Sutton, Mims, Kendall Hinton, Jalen Virgil, Marquez Callaway, Brandon Johnson, KJ Hamler, Montrell Washington, Taylor Grimes and Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

Barring a trade, Jeudy, Patrick, Sutton and Mims all seem to be locks for the 53-man roster. If the Broncos only carry six wide receivers on the active roster, that would only leave two more spots for nine WRs competing for a job.

Denver will have to make some tough decisions at WR this summer. Here’s a quick look at how the team’s (projected) WR depth chart stacks up ahead of training camp next month.

WR1: Tim Patrick

We’ve been calling Tim Patrick the team’s No. 1 receiver all offseason and some fans have gotten quite upset about it. It should be clarified that being the No. 1 receiver in an offense does not necessarily equate to being the most talented WR in that offense or the best fantasy football option in that offense. Believing that Patrick will emerge as WR1 in Sean Payton’s offense is not a slight against Jerry Jeudy. Patrick simply has the size and skill set to play the role, and he was forming a good partnership with quarterback Russell Wilson last offseason before tearing his ACL.

WR2: Jerry Jeudy

Calm down, everyone! There’s no questioning that Jeudy is Denver’s most talented receiver with the most potential. Being a No. 2 receiver in today’s NFL is no small feat. Yes, Jeudy will likely be the team’s best WR in fantasy football this year, but he won’t have the same kind of role as Patrick. Both receivers will be among Wilson’s favorite targets in 2023.

WR3: Courtland Sutton

There was a time when Sutton was considered the team’s WR1, but after consecutive underwhelming seasons, Sutton’s stock is falling. Sutton will still rank among the team’s top three WRs this year, though, and he’ll hope to benefit from Payton revitalizing the offense.

WR4: Marvin Mims

Mims’ biggest contributions as a rookie might come on special teams as a returner, but he’ll get opportunities on offense as well. Mims probably won’t rank any higher than fourth on the depth chart to begin his pro career.

WR5-6: Open competition

The top four candidates for the final two WR spots will likely be Kendall Hinton, Jalen Virgil, Marquez Callaway and Brandon Johnson. Denver could make roster cuts a bit easier if they trade a WR this summer.

WR roster bubble

KJ Hamler and Montrell Washington might be the odd men out following the arrival of Mims, who has a similar skill set as a speedy deep threat and returner. Undrafted rookie Taylor Grimes will also be a longshot to make the 53-man roster, as will former Saints backup Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

Overall WR outlook

Overall, the Broncos have fantastic depth at receiver. Denver might be able to stash a few talented options on the practice squad during the season, and whoever ends up on the active roster will have earned it after a crowded WR competition this summer.

