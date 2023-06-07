Broncos position preview for 2023: Safety

After using a sixth-round pick to select JL Skinner in April’s draft, the Denver Broncos now have six safeties on the 90-man offseason roster: Justin Simmons, Caden Sterns, Kareem Jackson, P.J. Locke, Delarrin Turner-Yell and Skinner.

Jackson re-signed with the team after the draft and while he has started 61 games over the last four seasons, the veteran won’t be a lock to start across from Simmons again in 2023.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, we currently have Sterns projected as the team’s starting strong safety across from free safety Simmons. Jackson will provide leadership and depth in the secondary while likely serving in a rotational role.

Behind them, Locke is entering his fourth season, Turner-Yell is entering his second season and Skinner is approaching his rookie campaign. It’s hard to imagine the Broncos carrying six safeties on the finalized 53-man roster, so the team will have to make some tough decisions this summer.

Broncos Safety Depth Chart

Justin Simmons (29)

(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

After totaling a career-high six interceptions last year, Simmons now has a four-year streak of at least four INTs in each season. His 27 career interceptions currently rank ninth on the team’s all-time list. Entering his eighth season, Simmons remains one of the best safeties in the NFL.

Advertisement

Caden Sterns (23)

(Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Sterns has shown flashes of brilliance through his first two seasons, but he missed two games as a rookie in 2021 and 12 games due to injury in 2022. The ball-hawking safety needs to stay healthy if he wants to emerge as a regular starter with the Broncos in 2023.

Kareem Jackson (35)

Jackson has totaled 342 tackles, 19 pass breakups and four interceptions over the last four years in Denver. It might be time for him to step out of a starting role, but Jackson still has enough gas left in the tank to contribute this season.

P.J. Locke (26)

Locke was praised by coaches and teammates last offseason, but when the regular season arrived, he remained buried on the safety depth chart. Locke ended up playing 341 snaps on special teams while serving as a rotational back on defense, totaling 22 tackles, two forced fumbles and one pass breakup. He seems poised to once again have a key role on special teams while providing depth in the secondary in 2023.

Advertisement

Delarrin Turner-Yell (23)

(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Turner-Yell was just picked by the Broncos in the fifth round of last year’s draft, but he might be in danger of not making the 53-man roster if he doesn’t stand out this summer. Competing in a crowded safety room, Turner-Yell will aim to show that his 251 snaps on special teams and eight tackles and two forced fumbles in 2022 are numbers that can be built on in 2023.

JL Skinner (22)

The Broncos clearly have a long-term version for Skinner, but his inexperience and health (he’s recovering from a pectoral injury) land him at the bottom of the depth chart for now. Skinner could certainly make the 53-man roster as a rookie if he gets healthy and impresses this summer. Alternatively, Denver might decide to give him a redshirt injury season like the team did with pass rusher Christopher Allen last year.

Advertisement

Overall safety outlook: Strong

The Broncos have fantastic depth at safety, which might lead to a trade or two once roster cuts begin later this summer. If Denver does not trade away a safety, the team will have to cut at least one talented option in August.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire