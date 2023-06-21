Broncos position preview for 2023: Quarterback

As we wrap up our position preview series for the Denver Broncos ahead of training camp and the 2023 season, we’re down to the final — and most important — position on the team: quarterback.

The Broncos are bringing back Russell Wilson and he will remain the team’s starting quarterback. Denver also brought in Jarrett Stidham this offseason to serve as the team’s new QB2, replacing Brett Rypien.

Where things get interesting on the depth chart is the QB3 job. Ben DiNucci and Jarrett Guarantano will compete for that role this summer, and the winner might end up on the practice squad.

Before camp begins at the team’s Centura Health Training Center next month, here’s a quick look at our projected quarterback depth chart for the Broncos.

QB1: Russell Wilson

Wilson is coming off the worst season of his career but there is hope that new coach Sean Payton can help the quarterback get back on track. If Wilson does not have a bounce-back season in 2023, Denver could move on quickly.

QB2: Jarrett Stidham

There won’t be a quarterback controversy in Denver this summer — Stidham will be the No. 2 QB on the depth chart. If Wilson struggles during the season, though, things could change. Broncos coach Sean Payton did say this spring that the team views Stidham as a promising young QB who could become a starter in the NFL. Barring injury, he won’t start in Week 1.

QB3: Ben DiNucci

Jarrett Guarantano spent a month with the Broncos last season, but DiNucci has an NFL start on his resume and he starred in the XFL this spring. We view DiNucci as the early favorite for the QB3 job, a role that might be held on the practice squad.

QB4: Jarrett Guarantano

Guarantano will face an uphill battle this summer, but he’ll get a chance to compete with DiNucci. Ultimately, how DiNucci and Guarantano perform in their preseason opportunities will likely determine who wins the QB3 job.

Quarterback outlook: TBD

If Wilson struggles again in 2023, it’s hard to imagine the Broncos having a successful season. Even if Wilson is benched, Stidham seems unlikely to lead Denver to the playoffs. Broncos fans will root for Wilson to have a bounce-back year under Payton in 2023. If he doesn’t, it will be another long season.

