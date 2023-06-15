Broncos position preview for 2023: Offensive line

After signing guard Ben Powers and right tackle Mike McGlinchey during free agency and drafting center Alex Forsyth in April, the Denver Broncos now have 16 offensive linemen on the 90-man offseason roster: Lloyd Cushenberry, Kyle Fuller, Luke Wattenberg, Forsyth, Powers, Quinn Meinerz, Henry Byrd, Will Sherman, Garett Bolles, McGlinchey, Quinn Bailey, Cam Fleming, Isaiah Prince, Christian DiLauro, Demontrey Jacobs and Alex Palczewski.

Bolles and Meinerz are returning as locked-in starters at their spots and Cushenberry is the incumbent at center, but he will face some competition this summer. Powers and McGlinchey will instantly jump to the top of the depth chart at their respective positions.

Broncos’ (Projected) Offensive Line Depth Chart

Left tackle: Garett Bolles, Cam Fleming, Quinn Bailey

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Bolles is the team’s locked-in starter at left tackle and Fleming will likely serve as the team’s top backup swing tackle this season. Bailey can play both as a tackle and as a guard.

Left guard: Ben Powers, Luke Wattenberg

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Powers should instantly improve Denver’s interior offensive line. Broncos coach Sean Payton has gushed with praise for the guard this offseason. Wattenberg can provide cover both at guard and at center.

Center: Lloyd Cushenberry, Alex Forsyth

Cushenberry returns as the starting center but he’s set to become a free agent next year. Forsyth looks like a future starter.

Right guard: Quinn Meinerz, Kyle Fuller

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Meinerz is arguably the team’s best returning starter from last season, especially after Bolles missed 12 games in 2022. Fuller, like most of the team’s interior offensive linemen, can play both as a guard and as a center.

Right tackle: Mike McGlinchey, Isaiah Prince

(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

After years of instability at right tackle, McGlinchey will aim to shore up the position in 2023. Prince has six career starts under his belt but he’ll face tough competition from Fleming and Bailey for a backup tackle spot.

More depth

Henry Byrd, Will Sherman, Christian DiLauro, Demontrey Jacobs and Alex Palczewski will likely be competing for spots on the practice squad this summer.

LT Garett Bolles Cam Fleming Quinn Bailey Christian DiLauro LG Ben Powers Luke Wattenberg Alex Palczewski C Lloyd Cushenberry Alex Forsyth RG Quinn Meinerz Kyle Fuller Will Sherman RT Mike McGlinchey Isaiah Prince Henry Byrd Demontrey Jacobs

The Broncos are a little thin with true guard depth, but they have plenty of centers — Wattenberg, Fuller and Forsyth — who have spent time at the position. Denver’s tackle depth looks much better after the team re-signed Fleming, and the starting lineup seems to be greatly improved from last year.

The Broncos’ offensive line could flip from a weaknesses to a strength following the arrival of new coach Sean Payton.

