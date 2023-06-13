Broncos position preview for 2023: Defensive line

Going into the summer, the Denver Broncos have 11 defensive linemen on the 90-man offseason roster: D.J. Jones, Mike Purcell, Zach Allen, Matt Henningsen, Eyioma Uwazurike, Tyler Lancaster, Jonathan Harris, Elijah Garcia, Jordan Jackson, PJ Mustipher and Haggai Ndubuisi.

Jones and Purcell are returning as the team’s top two nose tackles while Henningsen and Uwazurike are among the club’s defensive end options. The Broncos just signed Allen and Lancaster during free agency this offseason.

Denver carried six defensive linemen — four ends and two tackles — on its initial 53-man roster last summer. The Broncos will likely carry a similar number in 2023.

Broncos’ (Projected) Defensive Line Depth Chart

NT1: D.J. Jones

In his first season with the Broncos, Jones totaled 34 tackles, four quarterback hits and two sacks — good numbers for a running-stuffing nose tackle. He will remain the team’s top interior defensive lineman in 2023.

NT2: Mike Purcell

The only reason Purcell wouldn’t make the 53-man roster is money — the Broncos can save $3.5 million in salary cap space if they part ways with the veteran this offseason. If he is cut, it won’t be because of his performance. Purcell totaled 45 tackles, four quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks last year.

DE1: Zach Allen

Allen was one of the team’s big free agency signings this offseason. He will be tasked with replacing Dre’Mont Jones this fall. With the Cardinals last season, Allen recorded 47 tackles, 20 QB hits and 5.5 sacks.

DE2: Open competition

Matt Henningsen, Eyioma Uwazurike and Tyler Lancaster all seem to have a legitimate chance to win a starting spot across from Allen this summer. Of those three, Lancaster has the most experience with 21 starts on his resume. Henningsen played in all 17 games as a rookie last year while Uwazurike, a fourth-round pick, was inactive for half of the team’s games in 2022. It’s hard to predict who will emerge among those options.

Defensive line depth

Jonathan Harris, Elijah Garcia, Jordan Jackson, PJ Mustipher and Haggai Ndubuisi are among the team’s depth options. Of those five, Harris has been with the team the longest (since 2019). Ndubuisi will not count against the 90-man roster this offseason as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program.

