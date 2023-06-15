Broncos position preview for 2023: Cornerback

After using a third-round draft pick to select Iowa’s Riley Moss in April, the Denver Broncos now have 10 true cornerbacks on their 90-man offseason roster: Pat Surtain, Damarri Mathis, K’Waun Williams, Riley Moss, Tremon Smith, Essang Bassey, Ja’Quan McMillian, Art Green, Faion Hicks and Delonte Hood (it’s unclear if Devon Key will play primarily as a cornerback or safety).

Surtain returns as the team’s star cornerback and Mathis enters his second season as the early favorite to start across from PS2. Williams remains the top option to play in the slot this fall, but Moss will get an opportunity to compete for playing time right away.

Broncos’ (Projected) Cornerback Depth Chart

CB1: Pat Surtain

With 24 pass breakups, six interceptions, a first-team All-Pro nod and a Pro Bowl selection on his resume, Surtain is already considered one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. The Broncos are fortunate to have him.

CB2: Damarri Mathis

Mathis was thrust into a starting spot out of necessity last season due to injuries at cornerback. After initially struggling, Mathis finished his rookie campaign strong with seven pass breakups in 11 starts. He is the early favorite to start across from Surtain, but Moss will give him competition.

CB3/Slot: K'Waun Williams

When the Broncos have three cornerbacks on the field, Williams will be the top candidate to play in the slot. Williams will turn 32 years old next month, though, and he’s set to become a free agent next spring. Denver would be wise to start thinking about the future at slot cornerback. One candidate to get more reps on the inside this season is Essang Bassey.

CB4: Riley Moss

Moss is one of the team’s most exciting rookies to watch for this summer, but he won’t be handed a starting job. With a strong showing at training camp and preseason, Moss could emerge as a Week 1 starter, but beginning the season as a rotational defensive back might be a more likely scenario.

CB5: Tremon Smith

Smith only started four games over the last two seasons with the Texans, but he seems likely to make Denver’s 53-man roster as a kick return specialist. He played 202 snaps on defense in Houston last year and intercepted two passes.

CB6: Essang Bassey, Ja'Quan McMillian, Art Green

Smith’s contributions as a returner seemingly give him strong odds to make the team. If the Broncos carry six cornerbacks, that could leave Bassey, McMillian and Green to fight for the final CB spot on the 53-man roster. McMillian played well in his NFL debut in Denver’s season final last year and Bassey has shown flashes of potential with the Broncos. Green is one of the team’s top undrafted free agent signings.

Faion Hicks, Delonte Hood and Devon Key all appear to be longshots to make the team.

Broncos' (projected) cornerback depth chart

CB Pat Surtain Tremon Smith Ja’Quan McMillian Slot K’Waun Williams Essang Bassey Devon Key Faion Hicks CB Damarri Mathis Riley Moss Art Green Delonte Hood

The Broncos have quality starters and promising young defensive backs behind them, giving the team a solid cornerback outlook for 2023.

