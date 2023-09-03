Broncos pleased with emergence of defensive lineman Elijah Garcia

When the Denver Broncos signed then-rookie defensive lineman Elijah Garcia off the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad last December, it was a move that flew under the radar.

Garcia appeared in two games late last season, totaling one tackle. Going into training camp this summer, most fans and pundits probably viewed him as a player competing for a spot on the practice squad.

Garcia stood out during preseason, though, totaling six tackles, two sacks and one interception on his way to making the 53-man roster.

“Elijah has all the traits you’re looking for — size, length, plays hard, tough,” general manager George Paton said after the team’s roster cuts last week. “You watch the preseason — we liked him coming out. We thought he had traits, which were raw.

“We watched the preseason when he was with the Rams, and we saw those traits. [Defensive line coach] Marcus [Dixon] liked him. Late in the season, especially when you’re not winning, you’re looking for future guys.”

Paton also credited scouts A.J. Durso, Patrick Walsh and Reed Burkhardt.

“Those guys identified him, and it worked out,” Payton said.

Now entering his second season in the NFL, Garcia is poised to serve as a rotational defensive lineman in Vance Joseph’s defense this fall.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire