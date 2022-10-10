Broncos players might start returning from IR this week

The Denver Broncos have been hit extremely hard by injuries this season, but some relief could be on the way.

Broncos rookie cornerback Greg Dulcich (hamstring) and cornerback Michael Ojemudia (elbow) were both eligible to return from injured reserve last week but the team decided to be cautious and give them one more week.

After an extra week of recovery, Dulcich and Ojemudia both seem likely to return to the 53-man roster this week. Denver will be able to create spots for them on the active roster after placing left tackle Garett Bolles (broken leg), cornerback Ronald Darby (torn ACL) and long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (wrist/hand) on IR this week.

Broncos offensive lineman Tom Compton (back) is also eligible to return from the reserve/physically unable to perform list this week, but there’s been no update on his recovery timeline.

Broncos safety Justin Simmons (quad) is also eligible to return from IR this week, and outside linebacker Randy Gregory (knee) will be eligible in Week 10.

Denver’s injuries have been devastating, but some help is on the way.

