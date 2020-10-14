Will Broncos players take issue with Vic Fangio's 'whiners' comments?

Do Broncos players agree with Vic Fangio's 'whiners' comments? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Vic Fangio offered some important perspective after the Denver Broncos' Week 5 game against the New England Patriots was rescheduled to Week 6.

But did he irk some of his players in the process?

Fangio told NBC Sports' Peter King on Monday he was in some way glad the Broncos wasted a week of preparation for the Patriots because it "identifie(d) the whiners" on his team who balk at adversity.

That seems like a call-out of running back Melvin Gordon, linebacker Bradley Chubb and other Broncos players who vented about having to alter their schedule because the Patriots had positive COVID-19 tests.

Mike Klis of 9News in Denver doesn't believe Fangio's comments will stick in the craw of his players, though.

"When it makes sense, you have to go along with it," Klis told our Tom E. Curran on this week's episode of "Quick Slants." "It's not like he said something bizarre or out of the blue or something that there's reason to disagree with. Everyone's going through it."

Klis also added some important context: Fangio's own daughter is a nurse who contracted COVID-19, while running back Phillip Lindsay recently revealed his father was hospitalized due to the virus.

According to Klis, Fangio delivered the same message to the team that he did to King: that his players must be ready to roll with the punches rather than complain about getting a raw deal.

"Everyone has been inconvenienced, starting with no OTAs, shortened training camp and no preseason," Klis said. "They all got here by adjusting, and he just wants to make sure they continue."

The Broncos could be at a competitive disadvantage Sunday if Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore return from the Patriots' COVID-19/reserve list. Curran and Klis discussed that dynamic and more in the video below.