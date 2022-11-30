Broncos players and executives to participate in ‘My Cause My Cleats’ initiative

The NFL is perhaps the most popular professional sports league in the country. Millions of fans digest the games and media each week during the season, which has become a year-round news cycle. While the millions of dollars paid for players to play the game of football is the meat and potatoes of their occupation, being a role model and a pillar to their communities can pay dividends.

The Denver Broncos are participating in the league-wide “My Cause, My Cleats” initiative, in which players and executives will display cause-related work on their shoes and cleats. The Broncos participated for the first time in 2021 and will be on display in their upcoming Week 13 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Some players and front office brass who will display their cause on their footwear will be Condoleezza Rice (Boys & Girls Club of America), head coach Nathaniel Hackett (The USO and Boys & Girls Club of Metro Denver) and Russell Wilson (Why Not You Foundation and The V Foundation for Cancer Research).

Fans may bid on the cleats via the 2022 Denver Broncos My Cause My Cleats Auction from Dec. 7–17, in which the funds will go toward the athletes’ causes.

Click here for more on which causes Broncos athletes will support via their cleats.

